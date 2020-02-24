Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu drops catch against India

BBC Sport Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu drops a straightforward chance at mid-wicket to give India's Shafali Verma a lifeline in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Australia.
News video: India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis 04:12

 India lost the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington by 10 wickets withing 4 days. Cricket expert Vimal Kumar got a ring side view of the action. Here's his analysis of Virat Kohli and team's performance.

