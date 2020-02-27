Morsell’s late 3 lifts No. 9 Maryland past Minnesota 74-73

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Darryl Morsell drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left for No. 9 Maryland, capping a comeback from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota 74-73 on Wednesday night. Jalen Smith had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including a soaring rebound and slam with 14.5 seconds remaining that pulled the Terrapins within […] 👓 View full article

