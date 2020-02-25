Global  

Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103

FOX Sports Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103Doncic had his 13th triple-double of the season, giving him 21 for his career to tie Jason Kidd for Dallas' franchise record.
Recent related news from verified sources

Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Spurs

Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with San Antonio averaging 28.8 points per game
FOX Sports


