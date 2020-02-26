Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’

Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
While northeast Delhi was caught in a communal frenzy, Indira Vihar, a locality in Shiv Vihar, proved gallantly different. There are 3,200 houses in the area, and a mere eight of them belong to Hindu families. To save them from the mob, the residents even changed the nameplate on a pickle maker’s shop and guarded a temple. “Whether it is Diwali or a cremation, we have always been at each other’s side, so why not today?” reasoned Wasim.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shivansh1291

Shivansh RT @timesofindia: Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’ While northeast Delhi was caught in a communal fr… 3 seconds ago

peacemvt

The Peace Movement RT @Patriothaihum: Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’ https://t.co/qupqSsvqQW 2 minutes ago

Patriothaihum

😊🇮🇳 Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’ https://t.co/qupqSsvqQW 3 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’ https://t.co/Hf6BRMnRsi https://t.co/uK0u4C3Zgd 5 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’ While northeast Delhi was caught in a commu… https://t.co/2fWiWb3mjz 5 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’ https://t.co/u2Lc0xlE03 11 minutes ago

vinod904

vinod kumarTOI Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’ https://t.co/HoLrYK81Ie Download the TOI app… https://t.co/OvWJwWc5u5 15 minutes ago

zmwesociety

zmwe society 2 roles to maintain ataraxis..as CM bound to Punjab..as Indian all over India to..maintain peace&harmony among comm… https://t.co/fUhGjBjpQ2 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.