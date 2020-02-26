Delhi riots: How outsiders were kept at bay in this ‘island of peace’ Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

While northeast Delhi was caught in a communal frenzy, Indira Vihar, a locality in Shiv Vihar, proved gallantly different. There are 3,200 houses in the area, and a mere eight of them belong to Hindu families. To save them from the mob, the residents even changed the nameplate on a pickle maker’s shop and guarded a temple. “Whether it is Diwali or a cremation, we have always been at each other’s side, so why not today?” reasoned Wasim. 👓 View full article

