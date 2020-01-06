Global  

Cousins, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Oilers 3-0

Thursday, 27 February 2020
Nick Cousins scored in his Vegas debut and the Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Pacific Division
