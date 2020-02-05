Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension

Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension

Daily Star Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspensionMan City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Bernabeu and will now be confident of progressing
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview 01:18

 In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. A..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Chiefs defensive line celebrates during Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade [Video]Chiefs defensive line celebrates during Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

If you were any closer, you'd be on the team bus with the chiefs' defensive line as the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade rolls down Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Late double gives Man City hope of reaching Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City struck twice late on to claim a stunning comeback victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Belfast Telegraph

Man City talisman fears being Champions League failure ‘again’

One Man City star believes his side will be labelled as failures again if they are eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League. The post Man City...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension #mcfc https://t.co/AqIuEqzkoc https://t.co/YtS6TBGtnH 39 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension: https://t.co/06lk8dLf01 49 minutes ago

Soccerpundit_ay

Awolo Babajimi Ayo Manchester City face an anxious wait on Aymeric Laporte after the defender limped off injured during their Champion… https://t.co/1T3LzM460h 53 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension https://t.co/pbEMKgeHg3 1 hour ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Man City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Bernabeu and will now b… https://t.co/nKP61MBlPA 1 hour ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/R2gZjyKi9m 1 hour ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @StevieTrench: #Football Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension https://t.co/Nc0lIQEJy8 https://… 1 hour ago

gibbs_lad

Josh Gibbs Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension https://t.co/mWvA25zSKy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.