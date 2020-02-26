Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League win

Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League win

Daily Star Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League winRangers defied the odds to beat Braga and progress to the Europa League last-16 on Thursday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'This is no fluke; we were faultless' - Gerrard revels in Rangers win

Rangers' Europa League win over Braga was "no fluke" and was an "outstanding" display, says manager Steven Gerrard.
BBC News

Braga vs Rangers commentary: LIVE Europa League coverage this afternoon as Rangers look to get job done

Rangers will be looking to get the job done against Braga tonight and progress in the Europa League. Steven Gerrard’s side staged a stunning comeback in their...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League win https://t.co/Wq0m0NxFIn https://t.co/eGyJX6mJx6 1 hour ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League win https://t.co/kBSYbwp67d https://t.co/OfkHCEms5T 2 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League win #RangersFC https://t.co/W73FsLYmDZ https://t.co/34f0jQzX2H 2 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League win https://t.co/KhrDd6s9tI 2 hours ago

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers ‘gameplan’ after Europa League win https://t.co/uTU4rystEc https://t.co/YFpYKD0Csm 2 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Rangers defied the odds to beat Braga and progress to the Europa League last-16 on Thursday https://t.co/kq6Dg7bsG0 2 hours ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League win https://t.co/JBVqRaoTXi https://t.co/znQ6uPDdbG 2 hours ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers 'gameplan' after Europa League win #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/D845LSoB3r 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.