Celtics beat Jazz 114-103 to hand Utah 4th straight loss Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jayson Tatum had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics over the skidding Utah Jazz 114-103 Jayson Tatum had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics over the skidding Utah Jazz 114-103 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this