Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Manchester United are interested in a potential deal to sign Real Madrid flop Martin Odegaard, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet El Diario Vasco, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United have been scouting the Denmark international ahead of a potential swoop for the youngster. Odegaard is currently […]



The post Man United scout 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

