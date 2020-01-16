Global  

Man United scout 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Manchester United are interested in a potential deal to sign Real Madrid flop Martin Odegaard, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet El Diario Vasco, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United have been scouting the Denmark international ahead of a potential swoop for the youngster. Odegaard is currently […]

