Raheem Sterling leaving Man City for Real Madrid or Barcelona is 'inevitable'
Thursday, 27 February 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Raheem Sterling is one of the players rumoured to potentially leave Man City amid their two year European ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
2 days ago < > Embed
Another week of Champions League is here and that means we've got a lot of games to watch. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and more will be battling it out. Here's what you need to know about this week's matches. It's another busy week for Champions League fans! 01:54
Recent related videos from verified sources
Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview
In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago
Pep: Raheem is ready for Real test
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling is ready to return to face Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:31 Published 2 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this