Man United eye 20-year-old Canadian striker – report
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Gent forward Jonathan David, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the 20-year-old to bolster their attacking ranks. The same article states that the Canada international has attracted interest from FC Porto following […]
