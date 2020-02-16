Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man United eye 20-year-old Canadian striker – report

Man United eye 20-year-old Canadian striker – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Gent forward Jonathan David, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the 20-year-old to bolster their attacking ranks. The same article states that the Canada international has attracted interest from FC Porto following […]

The post Man United eye 20-year-old Canadian striker – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

DEA Gets 'Black Eye' With Arrest Of Its Own Allegedly Extraordinarily Corrupt Agent [Video]DEA Gets 'Black Eye' With Arrest Of Its Own Allegedly Extraordinarily Corrupt Agent

Newser reports Jose Irizarry and his wife were arrested Friday at their home near San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 46-year-old agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration faces a 19-count federal..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Daughter Of Esteemed Diplomat Charged In Fatal Stabbing [Video]Daughter Of Esteemed Diplomat Charged In Fatal Stabbing

A woman was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance during an argument in a Maryland home. According to Newser, the 27-year-old has been identified as the daughter of a former US..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rondon confirms Man United interest

According to a recent report from AS, Dalian Professional forward Salomon Rondon has confirmed that he was at the heart of an approach from Manchester United...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •ShootThe Sport Review

Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 22-year-old Championship defender – report

Liverpool FC are monitoring Leeds United defender Ben White, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Inside Futbol, is reporting that the...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.