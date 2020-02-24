Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Fake: 'Anurag' did not fire during Delhi violence

Fake: 'Anurag' did not fire during Delhi violence

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Many social media users are sharing photos of one Anurag Mishra, and screenshots of his Facebook profile, with a claim that he is the man who opened fire in Delhi's Jafrabad area when violence ensued there.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash 04:02

 Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence. A police constable was killed, and a man in his 20s was targeted by a violent mob. The police...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi [Video]Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News [Video]US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News

PM MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER HOLDING BILATERAL TALKS AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE. PM MODI SAID THAT THE TWO LEADERS DISCUSSED EVERY IMPORTANT ASPECT OF US-INDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi police gives clean chit to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his Jamia violence tweet

A Delhi court had earlier called for an ATR from Delhi Police on a complaint filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastav seeking registration of FIR...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

In pictures: clashes erupt across northeast Delhi

On February 24, 2020, in the national capital, protesters, both pro- and anti-CAA took to the roads and clashed, resulting in the death of one policeman and four...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

therealChitranG

Chitran Ghosal RT @timesfactcheck: Anurag Mishra is not the man who opened fire in Delhi's Jafrabad when violence ensued there on February 24, 2020. Mishr… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.