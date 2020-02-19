Global  

Guardiola warns why Man City cannot be content with famous win at Real

Team Talk Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not done yet after Man City's stunning win over Real Madrid.

 Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne,...

