Sunrisers Hyderabad reappoint Australia opener David Warner as captain for IPL 2020

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Australian opener David Warner has been reappointed the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season starting March 29. Warner had captained Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2015 to 2017 before he was banned in 2018 from any form of cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering incident in the Cape Town Test against South Africa. 👓 View full article

