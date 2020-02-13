Global  

Sunrisers Hyderabad reappoint Australia opener David Warner as captain for IPL 2020

Zee News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Australian opener David Warner has been reappointed the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season starting March 29. Warner had captained Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2015 to 2017 before he was banned in 2018 from any form of cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering incident in the Cape Town Test against South Africa.
