Vinicius Jr claims 'referees are against Real Madrid on purpose' after Man City defeat in Champions League

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid 00:40 Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne,...