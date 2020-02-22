Global  

Vinicius Jr claims 'referees are against Real Madrid on purpose' after Man City defeat in Champions League

Independent Thursday, 27 February 2020
The Brazilian furiously claimed Gabriel Jesus fouled Sergio Ramos in the build-up to City's equaliser
News video: Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid 00:40

 Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne,...

Zidane hurting after City loss [Video]Zidane hurting after City loss

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:35Published

Guardiola delighted after memorable City win [Video]Guardiola delighted after memorable City win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks of his pleasure after his side come from behind to beat Real Madrid

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published


Zinedine Zidane responds to Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid transfers rumours after Man City star admitted he was ‘open to new challenges’

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has faced questions about a potential summer move for Raheem Sterling, after the Manchester City star’s surprise comments...
talkSPORT

Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspension

Man City face Champions League defensive crisis amid Benjamin Mendy suspensionMan City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Bernabeu and will now be confident of progressing
Daily Star Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle Times

StevieTrench

Stevie Trench #Football Vinicius Jr claims &apos;referees are against Real Madrid on purpose&apos; after Man City defeat in Champ… https://t.co/DJb4VLYjMu 45 minutes ago

UCLAddict

UCL Addict Vinicius Jr claims &apos;referees are against Real Madrid on purpose&apos; after Man City defeat in Champions Leagu… https://t.co/96cUnHToFb 1 hour ago

