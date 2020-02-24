Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: India narrowly beat New Zealand despite Amelia Kerr's late heroics

BBC Sport Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
India defeat New Zealand by three runs despite Amelia Kerr's late heroics in their Women's T20 World Cup group stage match in Melbourne.
News video: India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test: Post Match Analysis 04:12

 India lost the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington by 10 wickets withing 4 days. Cricket expert Vimal Kumar got a ring side view of the action. Here's his analysis of Virat Kohli and team's performance.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand [Video]Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

'Sunderland celebrated like World Cup win' [Video]'Sunderland celebrated like World Cup win'

Fleetwood head coach and ex-Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated their late equaliser against them like 'they had won the World Cup final'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup: India beat New Zealand by three runs

India survive a late scare to edge past New Zealand by three runs in a thrilling finish to all but secure their place in the semi-finals the Women's T20 World...
BBC News

Watch video: Jemimah Rodrigues dances with security guard to 'Love Aaj Kal' song before match

Before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, India's top-order batsman Jemimah Rodrigues was seen shaking a leg at the entrance alley...
Mid-Day

