Even Man City players were ‘surprised’ by Pep Guardiola’s tactics in win at Real Madrid, reveals Kevin De Bruyne
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that even the Manchester City players were ‘surprised’ by Pep Guardiola’s tactics in their 2-1 win at Real Madrid. City took control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with an outstanding victory in Spain, as they came back from a goal down to win through Gabriel Jesus’ header and a […]
Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne,...