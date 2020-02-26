Global  

Even Man City players were ‘surprised’ by Pep Guardiola’s tactics in win at Real Madrid, reveals Kevin De Bruyne

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that even the Manchester City players were ‘surprised’ by Pep Guardiola’s tactics in their 2-1 win at Real Madrid. City took control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with an outstanding victory in Spain, as they came back from a goal down to win through Gabriel Jesus’ header and a […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid 00:40

 Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne,...

Zidane hurting after City loss [Video]Zidane hurting after City loss

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:35Published

Guardiola delighted after memorable City win [Video]Guardiola delighted after memorable City win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks of his pleasure after his side come from behind to beat Real Madrid

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City break mental barrier to seize peak Champions League moment to down Real Madrid

After a perplexing initial set-up, Pep Guardiola reverted to a more familiar look in the second half to flip the game on its head and claim the initiative in the...
Independent

Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains decision to leave out Sergio Aguero vs Real Madrid

Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains decision to leave out Sergio Aguero vs Real MadridManchester City boss Pep Guardiola started Gabriel Jesus ahead of Sergio Aguero in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid
Daily Star


