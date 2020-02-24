Global  

David Beckham confirms he wants Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Daily Star Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
David Beckham confirms he wants Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at Inter MiamiCristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi are both international superstar and David Beckham wants them at Inter Miami
News video: 'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami'

'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami' 00:43

 David Beckham, owner of the new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, says he would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for his new team.

Larsson 'couldn't see' Messi, Ronaldo success [Video]Larsson 'couldn't see' Messi, Ronaldo success

Henrik Larsson has admitted he 'couldn't see' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the level they have when he played alongside the duo during the early stages of their careers.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published

David Beckham Got A Good Look At His Inter Miami CF Squad Ahead Of Season Opener [Video]David Beckham Got A Good Look At His Inter Miami CF Squad Ahead Of Season Opener

CBS4's Jim Berry shares more on the team's big week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:52Published


Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join David Beckham's Inter MiamiLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been linked with moves to MLS outfit Inter Miami
Daily Star

Build it like Beckham, Inter-Miami target big names

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are potential targets for Inter-Miami, co-owner David Beckham said on Wednesday, underscoring his team's global ambition as...
Reuters Also reported by •Football.londonDaily Starcbs4.comNews24

