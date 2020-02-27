Right to Protein declares Feb 27 as 1st Protein Day

Protein Day will mark the onset of an annual commemorative day to rally Indians towards the mission of protein awareness and sufficiency Mumbai, February 27...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Right To Protein RT @TOILifestyle: Right To Protein declares February 27 as India's first 'Protein Day' https://t.co/YiVWntjRtg 5 minutes ago Business Wire India .@righttoprotein Declares February 27 as India’s First 'Protein Day' #ProteinMeinKyaHai https://t.co/ewsql2qrES https://t.co/kRPqqOnv4s 4 hours ago Hindustan Times Right to Protein declares February 27 as India’s first ‘Protein Day’ https://t.co/LTVaplf4Us 4 hours ago TOI Lifestyle Right To Protein declares February 27 as India's first 'Protein Day' https://t.co/YiVWntjRtg 5 hours ago Press Release India Right to Protein Declares February 27 as India’s First ‘Protein Day’: Right To Protein… https://t.co/18CPxbn5WV 6 hours ago