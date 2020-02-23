Deontay Wilder blamed ring walk outfit on defeat to Tyson Fury, but previously claimed he trained with weighted vest HEAVIER than costume
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Deontay Wilder’s excuse for losing to Tyson Fury doesn’t carry much weight with many people. The dethroned WBC champion left Las Vegas’ MGM Grand bruised and battered having felt the full force of Tyson Fury’s punches, yet claimed his 40lbs ring walk costume was to blame for the loss. “It’s my own fault. My uniform […]
Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with the win. The fight was a rematch from Dec. 2018, which ended in a controversial...