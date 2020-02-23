Global  

Deontay Wilder blamed ring walk outfit on defeat to Tyson Fury, but previously claimed he trained with weighted vest HEAVIER than costume

Deontay Wilder blamed ring walk outfit on defeat to Tyson Fury, but previously claimed he trained with weighted vest HEAVIER than costume

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Deontay Wilder’s excuse for losing to Tyson Fury doesn’t carry much weight with many people. The dethroned WBC champion left Las Vegas’ MGM Grand bruised and battered having felt the full force of Tyson Fury’s punches, yet claimed his 40lbs ring walk costume was to blame for the loss. “It’s my own fault. My uniform […]
News video: Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win 01:20

 Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with the win. The fight was a rematch from Dec. 2018, which ended in a controversial...

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out [Video]Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury [Video]50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s TKO loss to Tyson Fury inspired a flurry of memes following their heavyweight boxing match on Saturday (February 22). Although 50 Cent typically revels in such online jokes, the..

Deontay Wilder furious at corner for throwing in towel in defeat to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder furious at corner for throwing in towel in defeat to Tyson FuryDeontay Wilder was dealt his first professional defeat in a conclusive stoppage defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury on Saturday night
Deontay Wilder blames loss on ring walk costume and says Tyson Fury trilogy will happen, delaying Anthony Joshua unification fight

Deontay Wilder is not finished with Tyson Fury and will activate his rematch clause in order to try and win back his WBC belt. The American blamed the weight of...
