Rajasthan Royals play two IPL 2020 home games in Guwahati, face Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Zee News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Jaipur-based Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be travelling to Guwahati in Assam for two home games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition. Led by Australia's Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals on April 5 and then take on Kolkata Knight Riders four days later on April 9 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Rjasthan Royals tweeted that the move will help in expanding cricket's footprint in Northeast India as the region will host IPL matches for the first time ever.
