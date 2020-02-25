Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus live: Japan orders closure of schools

Coronavirus live: Japan orders closure of schools

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
India has brought back its citizens stranded on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan. Another IAF plane evacuated 76 more Indians from Wuhan in China, the ground zero of the coronavirus outbreak. Stay with TOI for all updates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Olympic fears mount as Japan curbs some sports [Video]Olympic fears mount as Japan curbs some sports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged sports events to be canceled or curbed as coronavirus looms over the Olympics. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Japan calls for cancellation of events over coronavirus [Video]Japan calls for cancellation of events over coronavirus

Japanese prime minister's statement comes just five months before the Tokyo Olympics get under way.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PM Abe asks all Japan's schools to close over coronavirus

All Japan's elementary, junior and high schools will be asked to close from March 2 until their upcoming spring break to help contain the coronavirus outbreak,...
Reuters

Coronavirus hits schools in Japan during graduation season

Schools hit by the new coronavirus in Japan called off classes Tuesday, while some other schools were asked by local education boards to consider shortening or...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OrelFargas

Orel Fargas #BREAKING Two more Britons diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 15 cases in the UK. Switzerland reports 3… https://t.co/ppSN8aynqB 28 seconds ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories Coronavirus live: Japan orders closure of all schools https://t.co/T77uulYfV3 21 minutes ago

DianaDearmore

Diana 🇺🇸❤👁NO LISTS. NO TRAINS. ⭐⭐⭐🦅🇺🇸 RT @QWarrior12: Hmm🤔 I hate to say I warned you guys. Preparation is key. Find a rural area close by. Preferably with running water and p… 3 days ago

The_Old_Vet_te

The Old Vet_te [ Ian Brownlee ] Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Consular Affairs, in Japan … A name soon to live i… https://t.co/nnbYTY4aQ6 3 days ago

QWarrior12

Genghis Khan Hmm🤔 I hate to say I warned you guys. Preparation is key. Find a rural area close by. Preferably with running wat… https://t.co/adGGGAsGNx 4 days ago

Saluda_bound

Christina Mallory RT @MAD__B: That’s it #coronavirus #epidemic hits South Korea , Mayor of Daegu orders shutdown of all public places kindergartens and pub… 1 week ago

MAD__B

MadB That’s it #coronavirus #epidemic hits South Korea , Mayor of Daegu orders shutdown of all public places kindergar… https://t.co/dCjE5maxZs 1 week ago

fairenhite

Fairenhite #Coronavirus: South Korean city faces 'unprecedented crisis' after spike in cases. Mayor of Daegu orders shutdown… https://t.co/md8t9TwFgZ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.