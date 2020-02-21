Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV buys estimated between 800-850k in North America, eclipsing Lewis vs Tyson in 2002 but falling short of Bob Arum’s hopes
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night was watched by an audience of between 800,000-850,000 paying customers in North America, according to reports. If these figures prove to be accurate, the main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena would have generated between $64m-$68million just through American PPV alone. The ‘Gypsy King’ officially […]
Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after Sunday's rematch. Wilder...
Heavyweight boxing star Andy Ruiz joined Inside PBC Boxing to discuss Wilder-Fury II and the decisive outcome. Ruiz said the decisive blow Tyson Fury got on... FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS Sports •talkSPORT
