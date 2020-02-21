Global  

Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV buys estimated between 800-850k in North America, eclipsing Lewis vs Tyson in 2002 but falling short of Bob Arum’s hopes

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night was watched by an audience of between 800,000-850,000 paying customers in North America, according to reports. If these figures prove to be accurate, the main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena would have generated between $64m-$68million just through American PPV alone. The ‘Gypsy King’ officially […]
