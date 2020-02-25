Pep Guardiola sets record for most wins as manager in Champions League knockout games

Global  

Pep Guardiola also created another record as he became the manager with the most number of wins (10) against Madrid in all competitions in the 21st century, surpassing Ernesto Valverde and Diego Simeone.
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks of his pleasure after his side come from behind to beat Real Madrid

