Premier League launch Hall of Fame to recognise legends of the league who have shown ‘exceptional skill and talent’

Thursday, 27 February 2020
The Premier League has revealed plans to launch an official Hall of Fame, with the first two players to be inducted next month. The Hall of Fame aims to recognise and celebrate the ‘exceptional’ skill and talent of those who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. A shortlist of further nominees […]
