Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mike Tyson pushes fan in selfie altercation at Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch

Mike Tyson pushes fan in selfie altercation at Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch

Daily Star Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Mike Tyson pushes fan in selfie altercation at Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematchMike Tyson didn't take well to a fan who tried to take a selfie win him ahead of Tyson Fury's win over Deontay Wilder
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume 01:35

 Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after Sunday's rematch. Wilder...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out [Video]Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published

50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury [Video]50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s TKO loss to Tyson Fury inspired a flurry of memes following their heavyweight boxing match on Saturday (February 22). Although 50 Cent typically revels in such online jokes, the..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lennox Lewis EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tyson Fury concussed Deontay Wilder in the first fight, he has the power to knock him out’

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis has rubbished claims Tyson Fury isn’t powerful enough to stop Deontay Wilder. Fury and Wilder meet...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarNew Zealand Herald

Nevada bans Wilder, Fury faceoff after weigh-in

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who will clash in a highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday, won't be able to faceoff after Friday's weigh-in, a Top...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

boxnewsuk

Boxing News 🥊 Mike Tyson pushes fan in selfie altercation at Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch https://t.co/VZLafCZILN 40 minutes ago

britboxsuk

The Boxing Ring Mike Tyson didn't take well to a fan who tried to take a selfie win him ahead of Tyson Fury's win over Deontay Wild… https://t.co/l85bdCE9sJ 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.