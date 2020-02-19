Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ronaldo Vieira issues one-word response on Instagram to Kalvin Phillips' victory post

Ronaldo Vieira issues one-word response on Instagram to Kalvin Phillips' victory post

Football FanCast Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has responded to Kalvin Phillips' Instagram post celebrating their latest victory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post [Video]Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post

Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post According to U.K. coroners, the death of ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack has been ruled suicide by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kalvin Phillips gives three-word response to Stuart Dallas' post on Instagram

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips replies to Stuart Dallas' Instagram post following their 1-0 win over Reading.
Football FanCast

"Love is in the air" - Bruno Fernandes provides amusing response to De Gea's Instagram post

Bruno Fernandes has commented on Manchester United teammate David De Gea's Instagram post about Victor Lindelof.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.