Premier League Hall of Fame: The Chelsea players who could be named after announcement

Rescue RT @WelBeast: Candidates for the Premier league Hall of Fame. Arsenal fans: Thierry Henry Man united fans: Ryan Giggs Chelsea fans: Did… 3 seconds ago Benue Breed ❄️ RT @heisizumichaels: Premier League has announced launching a Hall of Fame, with the first two names to be revealed on March but I think Sh… 9 seconds ago Felix Olela RT @Aubazettes: Premier League Hall of Fame candidates Arsenal - Henry/Bergkamp/Vieira Man Utd - Giggs/Scholes/Keane Chelsea - Drogba/Ter… 10 seconds ago ZLATAN ™️🔰 RT @UnitedRedscom: The Premier League has announced that it will be launching a #PL Hall of Fame, with the first two retired inductees reve… 12 seconds ago Emmanuel Torregano RT @ThrowbackAFC: One of the first names in the Premier League Hall of Fame has to be Patrick Vieira https://t.co/0OS0avpZY8 13 seconds ago Matt RT @BBCSport: The Premier League is launching a Hall of Fame and the first two inductees will be announced in March. Who do you think they… 13 seconds ago God please save us🙏🏾 RT @SkySportsNews: The Premier League has revealed plans to launch its official Hall of Fame, with the first two players to be inducted nex… 13 seconds ago Dimeji RT @ESPNFC: The Premier League is launching a Hall of Fame! Who should be the first two players inducted? 🤔 https://t.co/LfH2uMAvT3 13 seconds ago