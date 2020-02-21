Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Red Sox say they never quarantined pitcher Chih-Jung Liu for fear of coronavirus

Red Sox say they never quarantined pitcher Chih-Jung Liu for fear of coronavirus

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Red Sox have not quarantined minor league pitcher Chih-Jung Liu for fear of the coronavirus, the team's VP of media relations Kevin Gregg said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Red Sox prospect player isolated after concerns of Coronavirus

Red Sox prospect player isolated after concerns of Coronavirus 02:41

 A Boston Red Sox player who recently arrived from Taiwan for spring training is being kept away from JetBlue Park Stadium out of an overabundance of caution.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Red Sox quarantine Taiwanese prospect over coronavirus fears at spring training

Chih-Jung Liu flew to Fort Myers last week from Taipei and ended up coming through San Francisco
CBS Sports

Former Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard attempting comeback with Rockies

Right-hander Daniel Bard, once a stellar piece of the Boston Red Sox bullpen, is attempting a comeback with the Rockies.
Denver Post Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports The Red Sox are refuting a report that they quarantined a minor-league pitcher out of fear of coronavirus. https://t.co/0BehkAR0jV 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.