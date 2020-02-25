Global  

Neil Warnock dismisses Cardiff’s Paterson and Bacuna bust-up as ‘handbags’ and reveals he’s worse, including a headbutting match

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Former Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says he’s not concerned about the on-field bust-up between Bluebirds stars Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna, dismissing the incident as ‘handbags’. The teammates turned on each other immediately after the Welsh club’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. It was Cardiff’s second loss in a row and a […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Harris: 'No complaints' about Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna fight

Neil Harris has no problem with players showing "passion" after Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna clashed.
BBC News

'Not a good look' - Cardiff City boss addresses Bacuna & Paterson clash after Nottingham Forest loss

Nottingham Forest news: Cardiff pair Leandro Bacuna and Callum Paterson were seen clashing after the 1-0 defeat to Sabri Lamouchi's side at the Cardiff City...
Nottingham Post

