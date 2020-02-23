'He will wreck you and make your life a misery': Tyson Fury's father warns Anthony Joshua against unification bout

A PERSONAL TRAINER who was given a 20 percent chance of survival says a stoma bag gave him ‘his life back.’ Mesha Moinirad, 29, from Weymouth, UK, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an irritable bowel disease, which is an ongoing and life-long condition. After spending four years on...
Former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder has given his intention to activate a rematch clause against Fury but promoter Frank Warren has opened the door to the... Independent Also reported by •talkSPORT •Daily Star