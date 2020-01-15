Global  

Arsenal trying to reopen contract talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid speculation over in-form striker's future

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020
Arsenal have reportedly attempted to revive contract talks with star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aubameyang, 30, has been in excellent form this season, and he currently sits as the Premier League’s joint-leading scorer for 2019/20 with 17 goals in only 25 appearances. However, doubts have been raised over his future as his contract expires at the […]
