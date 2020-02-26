Global  

Rudiger out, Tomori in - Chelsea predicted line up Frank Lampard should pick vs Bournemouth

Football.london Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Frank Lampard's Chelsea side make the trip to face Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, but how will the Blues line up against the Cherries?
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard expecting Chelsea reaction

Lampard expecting Chelsea reaction 01:21

 Frank Lampard hopes his Chelsea team show a good reaction at Bournemouth after defeat to Bayern Munich.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea outclassed 3-0 by red hot Bayern Munich [Video]Chelsea outclassed 3-0 by red hot Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard says loss is a reality check, while Hansi Flick is happy to have two-goal scorer Serge Gnabry in Germany.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:41Published

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference [Video]Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference

Press conference with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his side's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16. He says the German side's levels were "fantastic" as they destroyed the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea press conference live: Frank Lampard on Bournemouth, Tammy Abraham and Willy Caballero

Chelsea press conference live: Frank Lampard on Bournemouth, Tammy Abraham and Willy CaballeroLive coverage of Frank Lampard's press conference ahead of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Football.london

CL: We learnt a harsh lesson, says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after loss

CL: We learnt a harsh lesson, says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after lossFrank Lampard admitted Chelsea were given a "reality check" by Bayern Munich as the Germans pushed his team to the brink of Champions League elimination with a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The Sport ReviewBBC NewsDaily StarFootball.london

