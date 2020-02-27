Global  

IB staffer's death: AAP's Tahir Hussain denies link

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.
Tahir Hussain denies involvement in Delhi violence, says no role in killing of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Haji Tahir Hussain, who is a corporator from Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, has denied his involvement in...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH "Tahir Hussain's Phone Records...": Kapil Mishra On Intel Staffer's Death https://t.co/ZWWL08LjxG 10 minutes ago

seshachalam007

SeShAcHaLaM_Nellai Dist RT @TimesNow: 26-year-old deceased IB staffer's family blames @AamAadmiParty leader @tahirhussainaap for his death. | #IndiaWantsAnswers… 2 hours ago

chief_staffer

Chief human RT @HuffPostIndia: I'm innocent, says Tahir Hussain as he is accused of IB employee Ankit Sharma's death https://t.co/nxC4snJHJO https://t.… 4 hours ago

MinorityMuslims

Minorities India RT @thewire_in: Tahir Hussain denied any role in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain close to his house… 4 hours ago

nirmalpurnia

Nirmal RT @firstpost: #AAP councillor #TahirHussain, denying allegations of being involved in death of IB staffer, said there should be impartial… 4 hours ago

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: #DelhiViolance | The family members of #AnkitSharma has accused #TahirHussain, AAP councillor from Nehru Vihar, of plotting h… 4 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #AAP councillor #TahirHussain, denying allegations of being involved in death of IB staffer, said there should be i… https://t.co/IloJGHCRxV 5 hours ago

Oneindia

OneIndia #DelhiViolance | The family members of #AnkitSharma has accused #TahirHussain, AAP councillor from Nehru Vihar, of… https://t.co/LsnPKmvf9C 6 hours ago

