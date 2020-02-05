Global  

David de Gea could be AXED by Manchester United this summer with Dean Henderson in frame to become Red Devils’ new no.1

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may make a huge call this summer and SELL Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea. De Gea, the superb glovesman, has not been at his usual elite standards this season though he remains rated as one of Europe’s finest keepers. He has long been linked with an Old Trafford exit amid […]
