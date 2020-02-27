Global  

Juventus cool Pogba interest

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Juventus have cooled their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in favour of some alternate options. The back and forth regarding the future of the World Cup winner has been fairly relentless over the course of the last year or so, with both Juve and Real Madrid […]

The post Juventus cool Pogba interest appeared first on Soccer News.
