Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Shannon Sharpe: Rockets' small-ball might work in regular season, but it won't work in the playoffs

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets' small-ball might work in regular season, but it won't work in the playoffs

FOX Sports Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Rockets' small-ball might work in regular season, but it won't work in the playoffsShannon Sharpe discusses the Houston Rockets and if their small-ball style of play will work in the NBA playoffs. Hear why Shannon gives them a 3 out of 10 possibility to win the West because he doesn't think their style will hold up in the playoffs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA [Video]NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA

NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA The NFL playoffs would be expanded to include 14 teams, seven from each conference, and the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed [Video]49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed. San Francisco's 26-21 victory in Seattle clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. We worked for this all year...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets’ small-ball might work in regular season, but it won’t work in the playoffs

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets’ small-ball might work in regular season, but it won’t work in the playoffsShannon Sharpe discusses the Houston Rockets and if their small-ball style of play will work in the NBA playoffs. Hear why Shannon gives them a 3 out of 10...
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe not worried about Joe Burrow’s small hands — ‘He threw 60 touchdowns last year!’

Shannon Sharpe not worried about Joe Burrow’s small hands — ‘He threw 60 touchdowns last year!’Shannon Sharpe discusses possible number one overall NFL draft pick Joe Burrow's small hand size. Hear why Shannon doesn't think it is a big deal.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Shannon Sharpe: Rockets' small-ball might work in regular season, but it won't work in the... - National Basketball… https://t.co/mkbjo79AVx 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.