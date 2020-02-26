Global  

WWE legend The Undertaker seen in Saudi Arabia in possible Super ShowDown spoiler

Daily Star Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
WWE legend The Undertaker seen in Saudi Arabia in possible Super ShowDown spoilerThe Undertaker is not scheduled to compete at WWE Super ShowDown tonight, but he was spotted arriving in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
