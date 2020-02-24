Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Canucks' Markstrom undergoes lower-body procedure, will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

Canucks' Markstrom undergoes lower-body procedure, will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says goaltender Jacob Markstrom has undergone a "minor lower body procedure" and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Markstrom injury spurs Canucks to trade for goalie insurance

With Jacob Markstrom nursing a lower-body injury, the Vancouver Canucks acquired Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for minor-league goalie...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Canucks' Markstrom undergoes lower-body procedure, will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/BO64JNvz0K 2 minutes ago

NucksHockey

Nucks Hockey Canucks' Markstrom undergoes lower-body procedure, will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks https://t.co/H5ukNBg3oT 11 minutes ago

Canada24News

Canada24News Canucks' Markstrom undergoes lower-body procedure, will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks https://t.co/rcM27hFzR2 https://t.co/rmVcD7Mdnd 12 minutes ago

CanuckClay

Clay Imoo Vancouver #Canucks VLOG: Jacob Markstrom undergoes a minor lower body procedure https://t.co/HLzg4LuAAl 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.