Canucks' Markstrom undergoes lower-body procedure, will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says goaltender Jacob Markstrom has undergone a "minor lower body procedure" and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.



Recent related news from verified sources Markstrom injury spurs Canucks to trade for goalie insurance With Jacob Markstrom nursing a lower-body injury, the Vancouver Canucks acquired Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for minor-league goalie...

CBC.ca 3 days ago



