Defending champion Kevin Koe headlines strong field for upcoming Brier

Defending Brier champion Kevin Koe is one of the headliners in a field that includes top-ranked Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario, home province favourite John Epping of Ontario and two-time champ Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador.



Recent related news from verified sources Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier Ontario's John Epping defeated Canada's Kevin Koe 5-3 in the opening draw at the Tim Hortons Brier.

CBC.ca 3 days ago



Best Brier Field ever? Past Champions looking for Canada's curling prize It seems every year, right about this exact moment on the eve of the Brier, fans and curling pundits proclaim the latest Brier field is the most talent-laden...

CBC.ca 4 days ago



