Colin Cowherd reveals the best landing spots for Tom Brady if he leaves the Patriots

FOX Sports Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd reveals the best landing spots for Tom Brady if he leaves the PatriotsReports this morning say that chances that Tom Brady returns to the New England Patriots are not looking good. Hear which teams Colin Cowherd thinks are the best fit for Brady.
Ben Affleck Asked Tom Brady If He Is Staying In New England [Video]Ben Affleck Asked Tom Brady If He Is Staying In New England

Will Tom Brady stick with the Patriots? Ben Affleck tried to get an answer.

Will Tom Brady Return To The Patriots? [Video]Will Tom Brady Return To The Patriots?

ESPN's Mike Reiss joins Steve Burton to break down where the Patriots and Tom Brady currently are in terms of determining their future.

There's a good chance Tom Brady is done with Patriots

The Raiders or Chargers are the most likely landing spots for Brady, whoÂ could start a domino effect during a year that figures to haveÂ plenty...
Newsday

Colin Cowherd predicts how the ‘tominoes’ will fall if Tom Brady signs with the Raiders

Colin Cowherd predicts how the ‘tominoes’ will fall if Tom Brady signs with the RaidersOn today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd plays a game of 'Tominoes.' Hear what Colin thinks will happen to other NFL QBs if Tom Brady were to sign with the Las...
FOX Sports

