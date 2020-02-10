Global  

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette Unaware Of Any Release Clause In His Contract (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal’s second-leg clash with Olympiacos in the Europa League round of 32, striker Alexandre Lacazette was asked about a reported clause in his contract which would allow him to leave this summer if the team fails to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Lacazette on the clause in his […]

The post Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette Unaware Of Any Release Clause In His Contract (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Lacazette promises big Arsenal improvement [Video]Lacazette promises big Arsenal improvement

Alexandre Lacazette says the Arsenal squad feel more together now after a difficult season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lacazette plays down Arsenal clause

“I don’t know about this. I have a contract with the club, there is no point for me to leave, everyone is happy with me at the club.”  Those are the words...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Team TalkThe Sport ReviewBelfast TelegraphDaily Star

Olympiakos 0-1 Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette grabs critical away goal

Alexandre Lacazette scores what could prove to be a crucial away goal as Arsenal overcome Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.
BBC Sport

