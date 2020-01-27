Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Before becoming an NBA All-Star and GM of the Sixers, Elton Brand was Naismith Player of the Year at Duke

Before becoming an NBA All-Star and GM of the Sixers, Elton Brand was Naismith Player of the Year at Duke

CBS Sports Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Take a look back at Brand's college career, including 1998-99 when he was the Naismith Player of the Year
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sixers General Manager Elton Brand To Address Media Following Tragic Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Sixers General Manager Elton Brand To Address Media Following Tragic Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:44Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.