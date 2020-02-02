Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > WWE Super Showdown: The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles in 10 seconds with one chokeslam – and fans aren’t happy

WWE Super Showdown: The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles in 10 seconds with one chokeslam – and fans aren’t happy

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia has been accused of being a glorified house show in the past, but there is no denying they bring out all the top stars for the event. The Undertaker did not have a match on the card, but pictures of him arriving in Saudi Arabia yesterday did the rounds […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

K-Pop Group MONSTA X Dishes On Their New Hit Album, 'All About Luv' [Video]K-Pop Group MONSTA X Dishes On Their New Hit Album, "All About Luv"

Unveiling one of the most-anticipated musical events of 2020, history-making K-pop super group and worldwide phenomenon, Monsta X, recently unleashed their anxiously-awaited new album, "All About Luv."..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:47Published

Lady Gaga Fans Hope Rain Doesn't Ruin Her Super Saturday Night Show [Video]Lady Gaga Fans Hope Rain Doesn't Ruin Her Super Saturday Night Show

One day after stormy weather led the Miami Fire Department to cancel a Harry Styles concert at the last minute, music fans lined back up outside the same venue, to be the first in line to see Lady..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WWE Super Showdown: Fans feel for Ricochet after Brock Lesnar squashes him in under 90 seconds with ZERO offence

For the past month, WWE has subtly been building to Ricochet and Brock Lesnar meeting. The high-flyer low-blowed Lesnar in the 2020 Royal Rumble which helped...
talkSPORT

WWE Spoiler: The Undertaker spotted in Saudi Arabia despite having no match at Super Showdown and set to kick-off feud with AJ Styles

WWE’s first Saudi Arabia show of the year is set to take place tomorrow as Super Showdown becomes the latest stop on the road to WrestleMania. Goldberg will...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.