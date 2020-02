themick All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights https://t.co/KAPLjjD5IH What about ethnicโ€ฆ https://t.co/a7KzSxVhRu 25 minutes ago Stephen Norris RT @Davidfhlegg: All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights | CBC Sports https://t.co/60VxXzoLaU 25 minutes ago Albertalorian Andy RT @lisabowes: oh YEAH. Bravo Sportsnet! ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘Š All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights | CBC Sports httpsโ€ฆ 32 minutes ago Sharon Creelman This needs to be an everyday thing! โ€œAll-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights.โ€ https://t.co/bF26dpjeTA 32 minutes ago David Legg All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights | CBC Sports https://t.co/60VxXzoLaU 34 minutes ago Lisa Bowes oh YEAH. Bravo Sportsnet! ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘Š All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights | CBC Spoโ€ฆ https://t.co/JITovxHAm4 34 minutes ago Lucy ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ™Œ ๐Ÿ’ All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights https://t.co/5NZNDgNFhF 55 minutes ago Jim Wilson ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Nice! All-female broadcast crew to work @NHL game between @NHLFlames & @GoldenKnights | .@CBCSports https://t.co/7a5xwG4QjI 58 minutes ago