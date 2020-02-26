Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights

All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
An all-female broadcast team will cover an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights on Sportsnet next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights 02:32

 Watch the Game Highlights from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers, 02/26/2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marc-Andre Fleury shuts out Oilers with 29 saves [Video]Marc-Andre Fleury shuts out Oilers with 29 saves

Marc-Andre Fleury stands tall in net for the Golden Knights, posting a 29-save shutout of the Oilers for his NHL-leading fifth of the season

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:50Published

Knightly Forecast for Feb. 26 2020 vs Edmonton Oilers [Video]Knightly Forecast for Feb. 26 2020 vs Edmonton Oilers

Heading to the Vegas Golden Knights game on February 26 2020 vs the Edmonton Oilers? Dress appropriately by checking out our Knightly Forecast.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

All-female TV crew in Canada to work Vegas-Calgary NHL game

An all-female broadcast team in Canada will cover an NHL game next week between the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights. Play-by-play announcer Leah Hextall,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

rufuspal

themick All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights https://t.co/KAPLjjD5IH What about ethnic… https://t.co/a7KzSxVhRu 25 minutes ago

1_StephenNorris

Stephen Norris RT @Davidfhlegg: All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights | CBC Sports https://t.co/60VxXzoLaU 25 minutes ago

UncleRee1

Albertalorian Andy RT @lisabowes: oh YEAH. Bravo Sportsnet! 🙌🙌🏒👊 All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights | CBC Sports https… 32 minutes ago

SharonCreelman

Sharon Creelman This needs to be an everyday thing! “All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights.” https://t.co/bF26dpjeTA 32 minutes ago

Davidfhlegg

David Legg All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights | CBC Sports https://t.co/60VxXzoLaU 34 minutes ago

lisabowes

Lisa Bowes oh YEAH. Bravo Sportsnet! 🙌🙌🏒👊 All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights | CBC Spo… https://t.co/JITovxHAm4 34 minutes ago

LucyTriesSports

Lucy 🙌🙌🙌 🏒 All-female broadcast crew to work NHL game between Flames, Golden Knights https://t.co/5NZNDgNFhF 55 minutes ago

OfficeOccupier

Jim Wilson 🇨🇦 Nice! All-female broadcast crew to work @NHL game between @NHLFlames & @GoldenKnights | .@CBCSports https://t.co/7a5xwG4QjI 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.