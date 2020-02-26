Europa League results: Wolves safely make last-16 with aggregate victory over Espanyol despite second leg defeat

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Wolves were the first Premier League side to book their place in the last-16 of the Europa League as they saw off Espanyol 6-3 on aggregate. Nuno Espirito Santo was afforded the luxury of resting some key players with a 4-0 advantage from the first leg and comfortably went through to the next round despite […] 👓 View full article

