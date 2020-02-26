Global  

Europa League results: Wolves safely make last-16 with aggregate victory over Espanyol despite second leg defeat

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Wolves were the first Premier League side to book their place in the last-16 of the Europa League as they saw off Espanyol 6-3 on aggregate. Nuno Espirito Santo was afforded the luxury of resting some key players with a 4-0 advantage from the first leg and comfortably went through to the next round despite […]
News video: Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol 01:27

 Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol. Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage shows a group of men, some wearing Wolves shirts, squaring up to police armed with batons. As the...

Arteta confident ahead of Olympiacos second leg [Video]Arteta confident ahead of Olympiacos second leg

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta discusses the second leg Europa League game against Olympiacos. The Gunners hold a 1-0 lead following a hard fought victory in Greece.

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League [Video]Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round..

Espanyol vs Wolves commentary: LIVE Europa League coverage as Wolves look to finish off Spaniards

Wolves will be looking to see off Espanyol and reach the Europa League Round of 16 tonight. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side claimed a stunning 4-0 win in the...
Espanyol 3-2 Wolves (agg 3-6): Visitors through despite Jonathan Calleri hat-trick

Wolves qualify for the Europa League last 16 despite Jonathan Calleri's hat-trick condemning them to a narrow defeat at Espanyol.
