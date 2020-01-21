An 11-year-old qualified for the Olympics — and that's not even a record

Keith Stafford RT @NBCSports: At 11 YEARS OLD, Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza qualified for the #TokyoOlympics. This summer, she will become the fi… 3 hours ago

Matt Bishop So an 11 year old has qualified for the Olympics for table tennis... yet waterskiing can’t even be broadcasted on tv.. 4 hours ago

Sporting Times Hend Zaza, 11, has qualified for Tokyo Olympics in table tennisSyrian will become fifth-youngest known Olympian in… https://t.co/tAfnXL8GAD 5 hours ago

NBC Sports At 11 YEARS OLD, Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza qualified for the #TokyoOlympics. This summer, she will beco… https://t.co/DRCK8eIQxk 5 hours ago

e.o RT @NBCOlympics: “At some point, I realized everyone else is walking and I use a chair but I was like, okay. I didn’t really care.” 21-ye… 3 days ago

gem🌻 RT @kensleyanne: Morning Musings: I would love to see a true world championships, maybe the year after Olympics where literally every gymna… 3 days ago