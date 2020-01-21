Global  

An 11-year-old qualified for the Olympics — and that's not even a record

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza will likely be the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Olympics. But people younger than her have won medals — including a 10-year-old Greek kid and the mysterious unknown rowing boy.
