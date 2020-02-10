Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Arsenal urged to make big decisions over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal urged to make big decisions over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Football.london Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Arsenal urged to make big decisions over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre LacazetteTop scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are crucial to Arsenal's hopes of winning trophies, according to former Gunners striker John Hartson
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Auba deserves praise like trophyless Kane'

'Auba deserves praise like trophyless Kane' 00:40

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, like Tottenham's Harry Kane, can be considered world class despite not winning trophies.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Merse: Arsenal must keep Aubameyang [Video]Merse: Arsenal must keep Aubameyang

Paul Merson says Arsenal can't afford to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club this summer, as his contract enters its last 12 months.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:47Published

Lacazette promises big Arsenal improvement [Video]Lacazette promises big Arsenal improvement

Alexandre Lacazette says the Arsenal squad feel more together now after a difficult season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal survive late scare after Aubameyang inspires victory over Everton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help Arsenal overcome Everton with a thrilling 3-2 victory after a frantic first half The post Arsenal survive late...
Team Talk Also reported by •News24Football.londonDaily Star

Mikel Arteta hopes to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal despite interest from ‘big teams’ such as Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is understandably wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Arsenal must do all they can to ‘fulfil’ the forward’s desires...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.londonDaily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.