Arsenal urged to make big decisions over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are crucial to Arsenal's hopes of winning trophies, according to former Gunners striker John Hartson Top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are crucial to Arsenal's hopes of winning trophies, according to former Gunners striker John Hartson 👓 View full article

