Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Heaven Fitch makes history, becomes first female wrestler to winÂ state title in North Carolina

Heaven Fitch makes history, becomes first female wrestler to winÂ state title in North Carolina

Newsday Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Fitch, a junior,Â won the 106-pound (48 kg) weight class at the 1A division on Saturday, according to theÂ North Carolina High School Athletic Association
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Female wrestler wins North Carolina high school championship

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A female wrestler has made history by winning a state high school wrestling championship in North Carolina. The North Carolina High School...
Seattle Times

Teenage wrestler becomes first ever female to win individual state championship

Heaven Fitch beat her male opponents to take home the 106lb title and make teenage wrestling history in North Carolina
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CamiloSmith

Camilo Hannibal Uwharrie Charter Academy's Heaven Fitch makes history at NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships https://t.co/vpn3gG5viN 2 hours ago

GSmith_Eagle

Geoff Smith Making the rounds today, North Carolina's Heaven Fitch becomes state's first female wrestling champion: https://t.co/aEN9DfHFy3 4 hours ago

wnct9

WNCT Heaven Fitch became the first female to win an NCHSAA Wrestling Individual State Championship on Saturday. https://t.co/XXEJhXBj6B 5 hours ago

NewsandRecord

News & Record “junior Heaven Fitch of Uwharrie Charter ” https://t.co/01qhiBnacK 5 hours ago

ConsultJoanne

🐛Joanne 🦋 Heaven makes history as first female wrestling champion. https://t.co/1fyu26SHQT 8 hours ago

klaussner

Klaussner Congratulations to Heaven Fitch for being the first female to win an @NCHSAA Wrestling Individual State Championshi… https://t.co/RiVsWDdLqJ 1 day ago

DrJohnNeidecker

John Neidecker RT @RingsideARP: ARP Vice President @DrJohnNeidecker's take on Heaven Fitch's historic win: it was incredible to see that moment. Women’s… 2 days ago

RingsideARP

The Association of Ringside Physicians ARP Vice President @DrJohnNeidecker's take on Heaven Fitch's historic win: it was incredible to see that moment. W… https://t.co/EGPv8xAoOv 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.