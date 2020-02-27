Raptors' Norman Powell cleared for practice, nearing return from fractured finger Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell, who fractured a finger on his non-shooting hand on Jan. 31 in Detroit, was finally cleared to practice on Thursday, and is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the visiting Charlotte Hornets. 👓 View full article

